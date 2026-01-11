 Fire Breaks Out At Premanand Maharaj’s Flat In Vrindavan, Panic In Society - VIDEO
A late-night fire broke out at a flat allotted to saint Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan’s Shrikrishna Sharanam Society, causing panic among residents. Firefighters doused the flames within 30 minutes. The saint was not present at the time. Police are probing the incident, while allegations of misbehaviour with media also emerged.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Sunday, January 11, 2026, 03:25 PM IST
article-image

A fire broke out late Saturday night at a flat allotted to saint Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan, Mathura, triggering panic among residents of Shrikrishna Sharanam Society. The incident occurred around 11 pm when thick smoke was seen rising from Flat No. 212, prompting residents to rush out of their apartments in fear.

Two fire tenders and a police team reached the spot soon after being alerted. Firefighters evacuated the building and launched a rescue operation. The flames were brought under control within about 30 minutes. Fire personnel broke the flat’s window panes to release the smoke. Glass shards were later seen scattered outside the building.

article-image

Residents said the flat is registered in the name of Premanand Maharaj, though he had shifted to Kelikunja Ashram about a month ago. Currently, his attendants reside in the flat. At the time of the incident, the saint was at the ashram, around two kilometres away.

Locals informed the ashram about the fire, following which the saint’s disciples and attendants reached the spot and assisted in dousing the flames. Meanwhile, allegations surfaced that some disciples misbehaved with a former councillor and media persons who arrived to record the incident, allegedly snatching their phones.

Police officers reached the site, questioned residents and said further inquiry is underway. No casualties were reported.

