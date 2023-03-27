Viral Video: Tyre detaches from moving vehicle in California; tosses up Kia car dramatically | Twitter

A video of a wild crash has gone viral on social media and it shows a vehicle's (claimed to be Silverado truck) tyre detaching midway and hitting a neighbouring car. The incident reportedly happened on Thursday, March 23, near the De Soto Avenue exit of Southern California. The Los Angeles Police Department informed the media that there were no major injuries following the incident.

WATCH VIDEO

The tyre hates that carpic.twitter.com/NlRjnbDzcr — Prakash (@pkshhh) March 27, 2023

A report by KABC-TV, a television station in Los Angeles, suggested that the vehicle that became victim to the loose tyre shooting off on the busy road was a dark-coloured Kia that was left tossing up in the air.

The video captures the smooth roadway turning dramatic after the tyre gets detached from the vehicle and affects another on the route. And allegedly the Kia model went flying into the air. However, there's no clear information on why the tyre detached from the Silverado, whether it was due to a loose lug nut or an incorrectly installed aftermarket wheel spacer.