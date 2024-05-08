Chhattisgarh Board to Announce Class 10 and Class 12 Result Tomorrow, Find How To Check | Representative Photo

Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) will be releasing the results of the class 10 and class 12 examinations tomorrow, May 9, at 12:30 pm.

Students who are eagerly awaiting their results can access them on the official website, http://cgbse.nic.in/ .

This year, the results of both the 10th and 12th grades will be declared together, continuing the board's tradition of declaring both results together. Traditionally, the CG board releases the results of both classes simultaneously.

Last year, the results were announced on May 10, with a pass percentage of 79.96 percent for class 12 and 75.5 percent for class 10.

Steps to check and download Chhattisgarh Class 10 and 12 Board Results:

Visit the official website of Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) at cgbse.nic.in.

Look for the "Results" or "Exam Results" section on the homepage.

Once you have reached the Results section, choose the option for Class 10th or Class 12th results, depending on the exam you appeared for.

Enter your roll number as mentioned on your admit card.

After entering your roll number, click on the "Submit" or "Check Results" button. Your Class 10th or 12th result will be displayed on the screen. Verify the details of your result.

You can download the result by clicking on the "Download" or "Print" button to keep it for future reference. Save the PDF file or print it out as required.

The Chhattisgarh Board Class 10 and Class 12 results 2024 were tentatively going to be announced in the first week of May 2024.

The results announcement tomorrow will also include the release of the top-10 lists for both exams.

The declaration of results was earlier postponed due to the Lok Sabha voting in the state, which was held on May 7 for the remaining 7 seats in Chhattisgarh.

When were the exams held?

This year's Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) exam took place from March 2, 2024, to March 21 for class 10 and from March 1, 2024, to March 23 for class 12.

Approximately 6.10 lakh students were registered for these examinations, with 2,62,000 students appearing for the class 12 exams and 3,47,000 candidates sitting for the class 10 exams.