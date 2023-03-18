ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed | ANI

New Delhi: A video of two men hurling abuses and thrashing a delivery agent is going viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi on March 17.

The delivery boy named Gurpal has lodged a complaint against some people for allegedly beating him and his companion Aman for not having change. Delhi police said a complaint has been filed and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

In the video, two tall men thrash two rather delivery boys. One of them pushes the boy against a parked car in full force whereas another man can be seen punching the other victim against another parked car. Both men can be heard hurling abuses. A woman's voice can also he heard in the background and she is saying something about the use of slangs from the boys. The two men go on to beat the delivery agent and the boys behind a car at some distance. The exact point of clash is not clear in the video.

watch video here:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ANI verified the incident, after a video went viral on social media.