 ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed

ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed

Delhi police said a complaint has been filed and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 04:44 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed | ANI

New Delhi: A video of two men hurling abuses and thrashing a delivery agent is going viral on social media. The incident reportedly occurred in the Rajouri Garden area of Delhi on March 17.

The delivery boy named Gurpal has lodged a complaint against some people for allegedly beating him and his companion Aman for not having change. Delhi police said a complaint has been filed and a probe has been initiated in the matter.

In the video, two tall men thrash two rather delivery boys. One of them pushes the boy against a parked car in full force whereas another man can be seen punching the other victim against another parked car. Both men can be heard hurling abuses. A woman's voice can also he heard in the background and she is saying something about the use of slangs from the boys. The two men go on to beat the delivery agent and the boys behind a car at some distance. The exact point of clash is not clear in the video.

watch video here:

Read Also
Haryana: 40-year-old doctor thrashed by mob on duty in Faridabad Civil Hospital; video emerges
article-image

ANI verified the incident, after a video went viral on social media.

Read Also
Karnataka: Unable to pay for iPhone, 20-year-old murders delivery boy, carries dead body on scooter;...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jet Airways CEO praises Dubai architecture & calls Indian metro infrastructure 'Artless concrete';...

Jet Airways CEO praises Dubai architecture & calls Indian metro infrastructure 'Artless concrete';...

ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed

ON CAMERA: Delivery boy, his friend thrashed in Delhi's Rajouri Garden area; FIR filed

WATCH: Mumbai-based singer performs 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra in 5 languages; PM Modi says THIS in...

WATCH: Mumbai-based singer performs 'Kesariya' from Brahmastra in 5 languages; PM Modi says THIS in...

WATCH VIDEO: Pratik Mohite, World's Shortest Bodybuilder, marries lady love in Maharashtra

WATCH VIDEO: Pratik Mohite, World's Shortest Bodybuilder, marries lady love in Maharashtra

WATCH: Street vendor prepares 'chocolate ice cream panipuri' in viral video; netizens share 'RIP'...

WATCH: Street vendor prepares 'chocolate ice cream panipuri' in viral video; netizens share 'RIP'...