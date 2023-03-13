Haryana: 40-year-old doctor thrashed by mob on duty in Faridabad Civil Hospital; video emerges |

A 40-year-old doctor working at the emergency ward of Civil Hospital in Faridabad was assaulted by attendants of a patient during an early morning shift on Monday. The doctor, Dr. Ram Niwas, said that he was unable to attend to the patient with a head injury immediately because he was already attending to another patient. The attendants of the patient with the head injury became agitated and started beating Dr. Niwas.

Dr. Niwas filed a complaint with the police and said that the incident was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the ward. He added that the accused fled the scene after assaulting him. The Chief Medical Officer and the Principal Medical Officer also arrived at the hospital to investigate the incident. The police have launched an investigation, and the accused will be arrested soon, according to a police official.

Extremely repugnant visuals from Civil Hospital,Faridabad,Haryana! How a mob of people including the patient with dressing over head is physically assaulting an on duty doctor!Such incidents demolish the morale of Health care workers!Central protection act needs to be seriously… https://t.co/coGPWYeHDa pic.twitter.com/dID6Y9ot3N — dr.anuj10 (@AnujAggarwal44) March 12, 2023

Doctors express concern over security issues

Doctors at the hospital have expressed their concern over the lack of security measures in place during the night shift. They have pointed out that only one security guard was on duty at the time of the incident, and have called for increased security to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future.

This incident highlights the growing concern over the safety of medical personnel in hospitals. Medical professionals often face threats of violence from patients or their attendants, especially in emergency situations. The lack of security measures in hospitals can put doctors and other medical staff at risk, as they often work in high-pressure and high-stress environments. Hospitals and authorities must take steps to ensure the safety of medical professionals, such as providing adequate security measures and increasing awareness of the issue among the public.