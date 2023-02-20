e-Paper Get App
Karnataka: Unable to pay for iPhone, 20-year-old murders delivery boy, carries dead body on scooter; shocking CCTV footage leads to arrest

The tragic incident occurred on February 7 in Arasikere, Hassan.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
Karnataka youth murders delivery boy | Screengrab
A 20-year-old man in Hassan, Karnataka, stabbed an E-Kart delivery person as he was unable to pay for the iPhone he had bought. The tragic incident occurred on February 7 in Arasikere, Hassan.

According to police sources, the accused, who has been arrested, had stored the victim's body in a gunny bag at his home for three days before he managed to shift it out and burn it.

According to the police, Hemanth Dutt, 20, had recently ordered a second-hand iPhone on an e-commerce portal.

Accused stabs delivery boy as he was unable to pay for IPhone

When the instrument was delivered to his home by Hemanth Naik, the accused asked him to wait inside while he went to get the money from another room.

Instead, the accused allegedly returned with a knife and stabbed the unsuspecting delivery boy multiple times and killed him.

The crime was subsequently solved with the help of CCTV footage which showed that the accused had transported the victim's body to a nearby railway station on his two-wheeler, and purchased petrol for burning it.

He was later arrested by Hassan Police following an investigation.

article-image

