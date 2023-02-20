Bhiwani death case: Police assault led to miscarriage, claims accused’s wife |

Nuh: The full-term pregnant wife of an accused in the case in which two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana allegedly lost her child on being assaulted by Rajasthan Police during a raid on their house.

Around 30 Rajasthan Police personnel forcibly entered her house at 3 am on February 16, said Dulari, the mother of Shrikant, one of the accused in the case.

Police personnel did not find Shrikant but forcibly took away my younger sons: Mother of accused

“When I told them that my son Shrikant was not home, they started abusing and thrashing us. They also entered my pregnant daughter-in-law Kamlesh's room and assaulted her,” Dulari said.

“The police kicked Kamlesh in her stomach and she started having stomach pain. She was referred to the medical college in Nalhar where her child was born dead,” she claimed, adding that her daughter-in-law is in critical condition.

“The police personnel did not find Shrikant but forcibly took away my younger sons Vishnu and Rahul" and there has been no contact with them since then, she alleged.

Dulari registered a complaint at the Nagina police station on Saturday.

“Some people came and started fighting with my in-laws. They came to my door and pushed it. I don't know who pushed the door, or who hit me but they came at night to investigate. Why did they come at night? They started breaking furniture and other things in the house," added the wife of the accused in the Bhiwani incident.

SP refutes allegations

Bharatpur SP Shyam Singh refuted the allegations and said the police went to the house and returned after some questioning.

"The police did not go inside the accused family's home. The accused was not at home. Thus, they did some questioning and then came back," said Singh.

Haryana Police said they were not involved in the incident and said the state police are cooperating with Rajasthan Police in the investigation.

"This is a very sad incident. The Haryana Police and Rajasthan police are cooperating in the investigation. The Haryana police and Nuh police had no involvement in this," said Nuh SP Varun Singla, adding that they will take action if there has been any negligence on their part.

"As the allegations are serious we have asked an additional SP to conduct the investigation," he said.

Meanwhile, the families of the two Bharatpur youth whose charred skeletons were found in the car have staged a protest in the village graveyard demanding the immediate arrest of the killers.

When Kanhaiya was murdered in Udaipur, the culprits were caught in one hour but in this case the killers have not yet been arrested, they said.

Junaid's cousin Mohammad Javed said he will not move from dharna site until the accused are arrested. "We all are sitting on dharna. We will continue to sit on dharna like this till our demands are fulfilled," he said.