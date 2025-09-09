'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO

Amarinder Singh Raja | X

Chandigarh: Terming the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package for Punjab as “miserably meagre”, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described it as “a drop in the ocean”.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the package during his tour to the state Tuesday, the PCC president said that people of Punjab had great expectations from him, but he had badly disappointed everyone.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

“This is just like a drop in the ocean; as we say in Hindi, ‘oont ke mooh mein jeera’”, he said, while remarking that Rs 1,600 crores against such devastating damage is not even like peanuts.

Punjab has suffered the discrimination during the last eleven years of the BJP rule at centre just because the state did not go along with the saffron party, Warring alleged, while adding, otherwise nothing else explains such discrimination with Punjab and that too at a time when it is struggling against one of the worst natural calamities.