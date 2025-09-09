 'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO

'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the package during his tour to the state Tuesday, the PCC president said that people of Punjab had great expectations from him, but he had badly disappointed everyone.

Rajesh MoudgilUpdated: Tuesday, September 09, 2025, 10:01 PM IST
article-image
Amarinder Singh Raja | X

Chandigarh: Terming the Rs 1,600 crore flood relief package for Punjab as “miserably meagre”, Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring described it as “a drop in the ocean”.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement of the package during his tour to the state Tuesday, the PCC president said that people of Punjab had great expectations from him, but he had badly disappointed everyone.

“This is just like a drop in the ocean; as we say in Hindi, ‘oont ke mooh mein jeera’”, he said, while remarking that Rs 1,600 crores against such devastating damage is not even like peanuts.

Read Also
Punjab News: 2 Smugglers Of Pakistan-Backed Cartel Held With 12 Kg Heroin
article-image

Punjab has suffered the discrimination during the last eleven years of the BJP rule at centre just because the state did not go along with the saffron party, Warring alleged, while adding, otherwise nothing else explains such discrimination with Punjab and that too at a time when it is struggling against one of the worst natural calamities.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Showcases Eco-Friendly Electric Tugboat At JNPT
Maharashtra Govt Showcases Eco-Friendly Electric Tugboat At JNPT
Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video
Asia Cup 2025: Azmatullah Omarzai Smashes 3 Consecutive Sixes Against Ayush Shukla In AFG Vs HK Clash; Video
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled
Apple Launch Event 2025: AirPods Pro 3 With 2X Better ANC, 10-Hour Battery Life Unveiled

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Urges Peace Along Nepal Border Amid Unrest - VIDEO

PM Modi Reacts To Gen-Z Protest In Nepal, Says 'Heart Extremely Disturbed Over Loss Of Young Lives'

PM Modi Reacts To Gen-Z Protest In Nepal, Says 'Heart Extremely Disturbed Over Loss Of Young Lives'

PM Modi Announces ₹1,600 Crore Flood Relief For Punjab

PM Modi Announces ₹1,600 Crore Flood Relief For Punjab

'Confident That Radhakrishnan Will Be An Outstanding Vice President': PM Modi

'Confident That Radhakrishnan Will Be An Outstanding Vice President': PM Modi

'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO

'Drop In The Ocean': Punjab Congress Chief Slams ₹1,600-Cr Flood Relief Package - VIDEO