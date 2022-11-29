ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media | Twitter

Videos of fights from trains, and other public places are recently making the news headlines soon after they surface on social media. In a recent footage gone viral, we can see a brawl resulted between five women and a man, who is allegedly their boyfriend.

A video claiming that a man allegedly dated five women, followed by all females thrashing him at a local fest has gone viral. During the chaos, women can also be seen fighting with each other. The video caption read in Hindi, "5 ladies are involved in a fight over one boyfriend."

The uploaded video reported the video to be from Bihar's Sonepur mela.

The video couldn't be verified to its existence, however, it has been reported to be an old video that has resurfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, netizens slammed the media channel for posting such videos and stating incorrect details of the incident. According to a Twitter user, the footage is an old one that belongs to Uttar Pradesh, and not Bihar.

