e-Paper Get App
HomeViralON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

A video claiming that a man allegedly dated five women, followed by all females thrashing him at a local fest has gone viral. During the chaos, women can also be seen fighting with each other

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, November 29, 2022, 01:52 PM IST
article-image
ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media | Twitter
Follow us on

Videos of fights from trains, and other public places are recently making the news headlines soon after they surface on social media. In a recent footage gone viral, we can see a brawl resulted between five women and a man, who is allegedly their boyfriend.

A video claiming that a man allegedly dated five women, followed by all females thrashing him at a local fest has gone viral. During the chaos, women can also be seen fighting with each other. The video caption read in Hindi, "5 ladies are involved in a fight over one boyfriend."

The uploaded video reported the video to be from Bihar's Sonepur mela.

Watch video

Read Also
Viral kiss railway station Dombivli scene PDA
article-image

The video couldn't be verified to its existence, however, it has been reported to be an old video that has resurfaced on the internet. Meanwhile, netizens slammed the media channel for posting such videos and stating incorrect details of the incident. According to a Twitter user, the footage is an old one that belongs to Uttar Pradesh, and not Bihar.

twitter

Read Also
Watch: Old video showing woman talking on call while laying on track, being unaffected by a passing...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

ON CAMERA: 5 women fight tooth and nail for 1 man; video from Bihar goes viral on social media

Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how...

Watch: Frustrated or welcoming? Train running on a 9-hour delay finally arrives, here's how...

Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal

Portugal vs Uruguay: Cristiano Ronaldo gets trolled for claiming Bruno Fernandes' goal

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Time traveller' predicts final match, says THIS team will win the world...

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Time traveller' predicts final match, says THIS team will win the world...

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Superman' with a 'Save Ukraine' jersey, invades pitch with a 'rainbow flag' in...

FIFA World Cup 2022: 'Superman' with a 'Save Ukraine' jersey, invades pitch with a 'rainbow flag' in...