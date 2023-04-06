ON CAMERA: 2 men attacked by nearly 5 stray dogs in Punjab's Jalandhar

CCTV footage of two men on a bike being attacked by a number of stray dogs has surfaced on social media and gone viral. About five dogs surrounded the vehicle and tried jumping over the rider and the one seated behind.
WATCH VIDEO
In the video, we can see a bike with two people stopping for a while after spotting dogs in the vicinity. And later, the animals attack the duo pulling the pillion rider's jacket and making him nearly fall off the two-wheeler. With courage, the man tries to step out and grab a stone to his rescue. The dogs ran away after he scares him with the stone picked from the roadside.
Over 300 dog bite cases are being reported in Jalandhar every month, Tribune India stated in a report while further noting that the daily number of dog bite cases has seen a sharp rise in the past six to seven months.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)