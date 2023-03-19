Hyderabad Horror! Stray dog attacked with acid in Yousufguda

Hyderabad: Stray dog attacked with acid in Yousufguda | Twitter

In a horrific incident from Hyderabad's Yousufguda miscreants attacked a stray dog with acid at Yousufguda.

The incident took place on Thursday and came to light on Friday after an animal rights activist lodged a complaint on Twitter seeking help.

According to animal feeders, ever since a four-year-old boy was mauled to death in Amberpet, locals have been attacking stray dogs in their vicinity.

Dog was rescued by the GHMC

The dog was rescued by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) workers who stated that the canine suffered grievous injuries on its face and body.

Posting a picture of the dog, animal rights activist Aanchal Khanna tweeted "Acid attack on dog but we will never blame humans. A dog bite and humans create ruckus."

The dog was rescued and taken to an animal care centre for further treatment.

After recent cases of stray dog attacks in the city the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Thursday conducted an operation in February to catch stray dogs.

The veterinary wings official of the GHMC were seen catching stay dogs from several localities.

The move came after two recent separate incidents where a 4-year-old boy and 5-year-old were mauled by street dogs in Hyderabad.