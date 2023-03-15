Tripura: 'Pet' dog tied to jeep & dragged to death; CM Saha ensures arrest of accused, vehicle seized

Tripura Animal Cruelty | Twitter: @nath_rasu

An overspeeding Maxx vehicle reportedly dragged a dog on road in Tripura, forcing the animal to painfully catch up with the speed to survive. However, local media mentioned that the animal succumbed to the act. The chilling incident of animal cruelty was reported on Tuesday from the Sabroom-Agartala National Highway.

After learning the matter, police arrested the accused and seized the vehicle, CM of Tripura Dr. Manik Saha tweeted. "Police arrested the accused in connection with the brutal act of dragging a puppy by a vehicle. The vehicle has also been seized and the police are taking further legal action," he wrote.

Earlier, a photo taking note of the incident was shared on social media and it tried to draw the attention of the concerned officials. A tweet that held the image from the gruesome act read, "...this is not acceptable, Shameful for us, as a animal lover its humble request to you Please look at this incident Please (sic)." The Tripura Police and The CMO were tagged in the above message.

The vehicle has also been seized and the police are taking further legal action. https://t.co/MrfucjsHtO — Prof.(Dr.) Manik Saha (@DrManikSaha2) March 15, 2023

A report by Tripura Times identified the animal lover as Bishal Singh travelling on the roadways when the incident came to the notice. The driver reportedly told Singh, "This is my wish" – and sped away leading to the death of the animal.