'Olx pe bech diya': Reddit users have hilarious reactions after bus stop in Pune goes 'missing'

Pune, the traditional capital of Maharashtra, is famous for its Ganpati celebrations, the Puneri Misal and of course the sarcasm of Punekars.

One cannot miss the boards (Puneri patyas) handing outside the houses in the city. The boards, which are certainly a warning for the visitors, are always written in elite Marathi and are witty to the hilt.

In one such incident, a Reddit user recently posted about a 'stolen' bus stop in the city. "Someone stole a freaking bus stop near my place, Pune," he wrote. He also posted a picture of a banner which was purportedly put up by a local leader.

The banner in Marathi read, "A bus stop at BT Kawade in front of Devaki Palace - property of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan for public use has been stolen. Anyone who has information for the same will be given a reward of Rs 5,000." As per the banner, it was put up by Former NCP Corporator Prashant (Anna) Mhaske.

Meanwhile, Reddit users had hilarious reactions to the 'stolen' bus stop. "If he'd traded that with bakarwadis I wouldn't even complain," a user wrote. "Haha classic Pune. Passive aggressiveness at its finest. Want to complain about no bus stop? Put up a sign like this," wrote another Reddit user.