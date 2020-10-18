Has Pune cut down on testing for COVID-19? Here's what we know

While many in the comments section took it upon themselves to debate the issue, we took a look at the daily numbers that are put out on social media platforms by the authorities. Going by the numbers tweeted out by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol on a daily basis, we made a comparative study.

With the day to day data showing large fluctuations that make it difficult to compare two days in isolation, we took a one week period from October 11 to 17 and from September 11 to 17 for our comparision. Note that the data for each day may not indicate the exact number of tests carried out during that calendar day. Here, we've used the information given by the authorities and attributed to the relevant dates.

September 11 - 6,588

September 12 - 6,626

September 13 - 6,770

September 14 - 2,807

September 15 - 5,494

September 16 - 7,162

September 17 - 6,549

Total: 41,996

October 11 - 4,269

October 12 - 1,920

October 13 - 4,090

October 14 - 4,495

October 15 - 4,220

October 16 - 3,393

October 17 - 3,509

Total: 25,896



To sum up the above mentioned data, the seven day period from October 11 to 17 shows that 25,896 tests were conducted, while the same time period from September 11 to 17 shows that 41,996 tests were conducted.