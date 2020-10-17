Coronavirus in Pune: PMC, cops collect Rs 5 crore fine for spitting in public, not wearing masks

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Police have collected Rs 5.77 crore fine from its citizens for not wearing masks and spitting in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a Twitter post by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, "Till date 1,16,655 cases have been registered for violation of wearing masks by both Police and PMC, and a total amount of Rs 5.77 crore has been collected."

"Total 4,692 cases for spitting (have been registered). A total amount of Rs 6.29 lakhs has been collected," the post added.