Coronavirus in Pune: PMC, cops collect Rs 5 crore fine for spitting in public, not wearing masks

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and Pune Police have collected Rs 5.77 crore fine from its citizens for not wearing masks and spitting in public amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a Twitter post by Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol, "Till date 1,16,655 cases have been registered for violation of wearing masks by both Police and PMC, and a total amount of Rs 5.77 crore has been collected."
"Total 4,692 cases for spitting (have been registered). A total amount of Rs 6.29 lakhs has been collected," the post added.
Meanwhile, as per another update by Mohol, Pune reported 418 new coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking its COVID-19 count to 1,57,051. 23 people succumbed to the infection, with this the death toll went up to 3,964.
A total of 860 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of active cases to 9,858. As of now, 1,43,229 people were dischraged/recovered.
On Saturday, 3,509 tests were conducted taking the total count to 6,99,058.
