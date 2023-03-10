Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor; alleged VIDEO emerges | Twitter video screengrab

Bijnor: In a viral video emerging from Dhampur, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of holi a group of men can be seen throwing colour filled balloons on women passing by on the street. The women, reportedly, a mother daughter duo are wearing burqa's. These men do not stop even as the women try to take shield with their hands and one of them drop something due to the impact of the water balloons thrown at her. These men keep targeting other passerby's like bikers with women pillion riders and other while celebrating a not-so-consenting holi festival.

One of the women takes out her slippers and hold it in her hand as she walks past the group. The rowdy men seem to enjoy the drama of applying colours on unknown women who are clearly reluctant in engaging with them. The men can be heard laughing at the charade they display in the large group. One of these hooligans shot this video and uploaded it on his social media account clearly taking pride in the rotten act of bravery.

A man has revealed the identity of the youth from who's account the video has emerged and attached a screenshot of the same.

Bijnor police takes cognisance of matter

The Bijnor police has now taken cognisance of the matter and in a reply tweeted that they are looking into the incident. The police has said that its Cyber cell has been informed and the probe in the matter is on.

