e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNot-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor; alleged VIDEO emerges

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor; alleged VIDEO emerges

These men do not stop even as the women try to take shield with their hands and one of them drop something due to the impact of the water balloons thrown at her.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 10:33 PM IST
article-image
Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor; alleged VIDEO emerges | Twitter video screengrab

Bijnor: In a viral video emerging from Dhampur, Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh on the eve of holi a group of men can be seen throwing colour filled balloons on women passing by on the street. The women, reportedly, a mother daughter duo are wearing burqa's. These men do not stop even as the women try to take shield with their hands and one of them drop something due to the impact of the water balloons thrown at her. These men keep targeting other passerby's like bikers with women pillion riders and other while celebrating a not-so-consenting holi festival.

One of the women takes out her slippers and hold it in her hand as she walks past the group. The rowdy men seem to enjoy the drama of applying colours on unknown women who are clearly reluctant in engaging with them. The men can be heard laughing at the charade they display in the large group. One of these hooligans shot this video and uploaded it on his social media account clearly taking pride in the rotten act of bravery.

Watch video here:

Read Also
J&K: Doctor murders female friend on Holi, informs on FB that he'll kill himself; condition critical
article-image

A man has revealed the identity of the youth from who's account the video has emerged and attached a screenshot of the same.

Bijnor police takes cognisance of matter

The Bijnor police has now taken cognisance of the matter and in a reply tweeted that they are looking into the incident. The police has said that its Cyber cell has been informed and the probe in the matter is on.

Read Also
DCW chief Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over foreign nationals being 'sexually harassed' on...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...

Not-so-consenting holi in UP: Miscreants throw colour at women passing-by on street in Bijnor;...

UP: Angry villagers tie up man & woman together, beat them unconscious on doubts of affair in Unnao;...

UP: Angry villagers tie up man & woman together, beat them unconscious on doubts of affair in Unnao;...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...

On Camera: Buffaloes chase a leopard in Maharashtra's Chandrapur after the wild cat preys one of...

WATCH: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shares video of speeding Vande Bharat train near water body

WATCH: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya shares video of speeding Vande Bharat train near water body

Telangana shocker! Rat climbs up 8-year-old boy's pants at McDonalds, bites him; family files FIR...

Telangana shocker! Rat climbs up 8-year-old boy's pants at McDonalds, bites him; family files FIR...