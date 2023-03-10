DCW chief Maliwal issues notice to Delhi Police over foreign nationals being 'sexually harassed' on Holi

Representational photo

After several videos emerged on social media showing men harassing women in guise of celebrating Holi, including one undated video in particular in which a group of men allegedly groped and harassed a 22-year-old Japanese woman, the Chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, on Twitter said that she is issuing a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the videos and arrest the perpetrators.

"Completely shameful behavior!"

“Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behavior!,”she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier, the Japanese woman tweeted and later deleted a video that shows men forcefully smearing colour on her face, groping and shoving her around. The video also shows a person breaking an egg onto her head amid chants of “Holi hai, Holi hai”. The woman appears to be disturbed and seen protecting herself soon after men set her free. She also tried to slap one of the people.

However, many on social media claimed that the undated video is two years old. The Free Press Journal could not independently verify the claims.

Netizens in shock

The visuals of the unruly group blatantly harassing the woman have shocked people on social media with many demanding strict action against the accused. Others are also pointing out the irony of the incident taking place on International Women’s Day.

Richa Chadha reacts

Taking it to Twitter, Bollywood actress Richa Chadha has also called for the men to be arrested.