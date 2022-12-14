e-Paper Get App
Not paneer lababdar, 'paneer labrador' mentioned in restaurant menu, netizens are furious over the goof-up

If you are an animal lover as well as someone who craves for paneer dishes, this recipe from the menu card would definitely get you triggered

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, December 14, 2022, 12:56 PM IST
article-image
Not paneer lababdar, 'paneer labrador' mentioned in restaurant menu, netizens are furious over the goof-up | Twitter
You might have come across situations when your phone assistant typed the incorrect words due to it being a slang or unspecified language. Yes, we might have at least once come across errors resulted due to the auto-correct. Also, if your eyes are sharp even to spot the mistakes unlike a mere foodie who would just grab a meal skipping the spelling errors, this case will make you feel relatable.

A restaurant menu reading paneer 'labrador' instead of the Hindi term paneer 'lababdar' has sparked criticism on social media. The image was shared on Twitter by a user who called it one of 'The perils of autocorrect.'

View tweet:

article-image

Meanwhile, netizens couldn't stay calm towards the spelling error. While most reacted hilariously, some even felt the recipe title offensive towards the doggo breed. Even memes flooded in the reply section as people alongside shared how 'rabdi malpua' turned 'rabid malpua.'

Check out how Twitterati reacted:

article-image

