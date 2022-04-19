Not kidding! Here's how to alive 'forever' on Metaverse

Somnium Space is one of many metaverses available today, and it's working on a feature called 'Live Forever,' which will allow people to have their movements and conversations recorded as data, which will then be replicated as an avatar that talks and moves like the scanned individual, as first reported by Vice.

Yes, you read it right! This might soon enable you to become immortal, in a virtual sense. Somnium Space aspires to let people to communicate with their loved ones in the metaverse via VR's incredible data-gathering capabilities.

The startup company has also teamed up with a 'Teslasuit,' which provides haptic feedback (kinaesthetic communication or 3D touch). The collaboration looks ahead to gather data even via a medical-grade biometric scanner that collects cardio and stress levels. The data would be potential to scan and store the way a person speaks, including intonation and other factors, and the end result is supposed to be completely promising.

ALSO READ YouTubers Abhi and Niyu plan to host a better version of Aamir Khan's Satyamev Jayate

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 10:49 AM IST