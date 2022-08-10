e-Paper Get App

Not celebrity, THIS viral photo shows a Delhi based beggar!

Close enough to classy celeb look, isn't it? The man has been reported as beggar from Delhi.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 10, 2022, 05:05 PM IST
article-image

Social media is a place where commoners hold potential to go viral. In the past, there have been several instances of street vendors and local fruits sellers winning hearts of the internet.

Some might be aware that a daily wage earner and a female balloon seller both from Kerala had gone viral for their transformation pics. They gained huge fan reactions and love for having turned a photoshoot model.

However, in a recent case, there's no before-after. A man spotted on Delhi streets was seen closely resembling cine stars. The image shared on Twitter (by Kawaljit Singh Bedi) suggested that the man, who wore classy sunglasses, was a beggar. Yes, you read that right - a Delhi beggar.

The image now went viral on the microblogging site shows the beggar holding underarm crutches to support himself. His black t-shirt with sunglasses have made people strike similarities with Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan and Pushpa's Allu Arjun.

Netizens took to dub him as "classy beggar," "Swabeggarg," "Garibo aur Fakeero ka Kabir Singh" and so on... The story behind the man and his personality are unknown. Meanwhile, take a look at some reactions, right here:

Read Also
Rajasthani balloon seller in Kerala goes viral after clicks by a wedding photographer; check here
article-image
Read Also
Watch video: Kerala's 60-year-old daily wage laborer turns model
article-image
HomeViralNot celebrity, THIS viral photo shows a Delhi based beggar!

RECENT STORIES

J&K: Two LeT militants, involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, gunned down in Budgam...

J&K: Two LeT militants, involved in killing of Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, gunned down in Budgam...

Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from BMC-run hospitals tie rakhis to former CM Uddhav...

Mumbai: Ahead of Raksha Bandhan, nurses from BMC-run hospitals tie rakhis to former CM Uddhav...

On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to the nation

On World Biofuel Day, PM Modi dedicates 2G ethanol plant in Panipat to the nation

Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to watch documentary on England cricketer Ben Stokes

Phoenix from the Ashes: When and Where to watch documentary on England cricketer Ben Stokes

Mumbai updates: Cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh

Mumbai updates: Cops seize 266 kg ganja worth Rs 80 lakh