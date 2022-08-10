Not celebrity, THIS viral photo shows a Delhi based beggar!

Social media is a place where commoners hold potential to go viral. In the past, there have been several instances of street vendors and local fruits sellers winning hearts of the internet.

Some might be aware that a daily wage earner and a female balloon seller both from Kerala had gone viral for their transformation pics. They gained huge fan reactions and love for having turned a photoshoot model.

However, in a recent case, there's no before-after. A man spotted on Delhi streets was seen closely resembling cine stars. The image shared on Twitter (by Kawaljit Singh Bedi) suggested that the man, who wore classy sunglasses, was a beggar. Yes, you read that right - a Delhi beggar.

Delhi beggars 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/p8GfLrj0TI — Kawaljit Singh Bedi (@kawaljit) August 10, 2022

The image now went viral on the microblogging site shows the beggar holding underarm crutches to support himself. His black t-shirt with sunglasses have made people strike similarities with Aditya Roy Kapur, Hrithik Roshan and Pushpa's Allu Arjun.

Netizens took to dub him as "classy beggar," "Swabeggarg," "Garibo aur Fakeero ka Kabir Singh" and so on... The story behind the man and his personality are unknown. Meanwhile, take a look at some reactions, right here:

Starting ko rhitik roshan laga mujhe ye! — AB (@MiddleClassMen9) August 10, 2022

Classy begger — Piyush Ratan Bhardwaj (ਪੀਊਸ਼ ਰਤਨ ਭਾਰਦਵਾਜ) (@ghaintbanda25) August 10, 2022

Aditya Roy Kapoor from sarojni — Shubh&k (@tan_pi_bytwo) August 10, 2022

don't you think is like a bollywood actor.. 😎 — Amit sisodiya (@amitmeena8239) August 10, 2022

Modeling calling him... — 🙏💉🏘😷😷 (@yadav8897) August 10, 2022

Arjun Ka"poor" — Variant (@khtr_nak) August 10, 2022

Swag se karenge bheek😅 — Raunak Khaitan aka Mr Wonderful (@RaunakKhaitan9) August 10, 2022