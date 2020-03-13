Not all heroes wear capes: Pornhub wages war on coronavirus in Italy, also makes premium content free

The precautionary measures suggested for the novel coronavirus don't leave a lot of room for social interaction. From sports matches playing out in empty stadiums to "cancelled sex parties" the repercussions have been frequent and hard hitting.

At a time when you're being discouraged from travelling, or indeed leaving your house or coming in contact with others, some organisations can empathise. Well, after a fashion.

Adult site Pornhub has recently made even premium content free for those stuck in isolation in Italy. According to a press released shared by the website, it will be donating all earnings from its Modelhub platform to help the country in its fight against coronavirus.

"To help you during these weeks at home, for the whole months you can access PornHub Premium free of charge, with no need for using your credit card," the press release added.