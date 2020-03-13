Work from home to social distancing: How Mumbai is gearing up to fight the coronavirus outbreak

Some leading news publications have even considered a work from home policy, but there is no official statement regarding the same.

Prashant Deorah, MD of Puretech Digital, a Mumbai-based digital marketing agency told Free Press Journal that the company has told its employees to stay extremely safe and shared a communication with everyone. "We have asked them to stay at home if their temperature is above 100 degree C, or if they have a cold, cough or throat irritation. We have a clear work from home guideline and encourage our teams to avail it. However, in a situation like this we have to ensure nobody contracts the virus so there is more flexibility given. We have also encouraged our employees to avoid client meetings as much as possible and have discussions through conference calls," he said.

Shalvi Mangaokar Biswas, who heads content for Little Black Book (LBB) (West and North) says that all travel within the country has been suspended until further notice. “Further, the company that operates out of a co-working space in Mumbai has broken up their team to work in shifts starting next week. We have also disabled biometrics, and have installed hand sanitizers in every room of our office, so that people are safe.”

Biswas adds that while there will be some urgent meetings that require physical presence, the company is doing its best to ensure that such meetings are few and far between.

While companies are doing their bit, so is the public transport system in Mumbai. Western Railway, Central Railway, and BEST have put out posters telling commuters to stay safe. While several commuters, too, are trying to work from home, the bulk of them still manage to board locals during rush hour and stand on the footboards of trains, and recreate Ramdas Athavle’s iconic video on the corona virus.