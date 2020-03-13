Coronavirus in Mumbai: Investor Mahesh Murthy reveals how hard it's to actually get tested for COVID-19

After confirmed cases of coronavirus rose to 14 in Maharashtra, venture capital investor Mahesh Murthy on Thursday revealed how hard it is to actually get tested for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Murthy, who was travelling from Amsterdam to Mumbai on March 11, wanted to get tested for COVID-19 but had to face hardship and couldn’t get tested. "So I tried to get tested for #COVID19. Really. I have no symptoms, but wanted to be sure. I got off a flight from Amsterdam yesterday at 0100, and took a cab straight to Kasturba Hospital in #Mumbai, the only authorized #coronavirus test center in the city," Murthy tweeted.