Latest coronavirus update: Private schools in city to remain shut from today

Mumbai: Due to the coronavirus outbreak, some schools in the city closed down from Friday until the end of March and have begun conducting classes online.
They have also cancelled all examinations and decided to promote all students from Classes 1 to 8. However, students appearing for the ongoing state and private board Class 10 and 12 examinations must continue to do so as scheduled, for now.
On Thursday, the Cathedral & John Connon School, Fort, sent a notice to parents stating, “With a view to keep our children safe against the Coronavirus, the school has decided to enter a state of lockdown from March 13 till March 31, 2020. All classes and activities will be suspended and no extra classes in either curriculum will be held on our premises during this period.”
Rustomjee International School in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane cancelled all final exams for students from Classes 1 to 8. Hanif Kanjer, director of Rustomjee International School, said, “We will promote all students from Class 1 to 8 based on the average score of their previous exams.
We have cancelled all final exams and will take an early summer break starting from March 13 this year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.”
Amidst this shutdown, schools have shifted classes online and will continue with virtual teaching and learning methods. Meera Isaac, principal of Cathedral & John Connon School, said,
“Even though students will not be physically present in school, we will continue teaching by moving to online platforms. Teachers will conduct their lessons on a regular basis, sharing presentations, videos, and other resources on online platforms like Google Classroom, Hangout and Zoom.”
Parents revealed they are relieved that schools are taking decisions for the safety of students and teachers. Ashish Dhupar, a parent, said, “We appreciate the step taken by the school for the safety of students and teachers.”
While Jayashri Narapareddi, another parent said, “It is a crucial time as final exams are going on. But schools should prioritise the safety of students.”
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)