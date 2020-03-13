Latest coronavirus update: Private schools in city to remain shut from today

Rustomjee International School in Dahisar, Virar, and Thane cancelled all final exams for students from Classes 1 to 8. Hanif Kanjer, director of Rustomjee International School, said, “We will promote all students from Class 1 to 8 based on the average score of their previous exams.

We have cancelled all final exams and will take an early summer break starting from March 13 this year due to the outbreak of the COVID-19.”

Amidst this shutdown, schools have shifted classes online and will continue with virtual teaching and learning methods. Meera Isaac, principal of Cathedral & John Connon School, said,

“Even though students will not be physically present in school, we will continue teaching by moving to online platforms. Teachers will conduct their lessons on a regular basis, sharing presentations, videos, and other resources on online platforms like Google Classroom, Hangout and Zoom.”

Parents revealed they are relieved that schools are taking decisions for the safety of students and teachers. Ashish Dhupar, a parent, said, “We appreciate the step taken by the school for the safety of students and teachers.”

While Jayashri Narapareddi, another parent said, “It is a crucial time as final exams are going on. But schools should prioritise the safety of students.”