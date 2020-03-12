Latest coronavirus news in India: Iran returned boy admitted to AIIMS in Bhopal, tests awaited

BHOPAL: Amid the Coronavirus concerns, a city boy, who had gone to Iran for studies, was admitted to AIIMS on Thursday as a precautionary measure. The doctors have conducted tests on the youth to diagnose any symptoms of the disease, the results are awaited.

Previously, three members of a family who were kept under observation at the medical institute here have tested negative for the coronavirus.

No case of COVID-19 has been reported so far in Madhya Pradesh even as the number of patients in the country has risen to 74 with 14 fresh cases reported on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the AIIMS on Thursday started corona virus test at its facility after due permission from the Centre.

As per the health department, in all 9,387 air passengers have been screened at various airports in Madhya Pradesh so far. Around 690 travelers from corona affected countries have been screened and 283 are kept under house isolation. Of the 27 samples sent to Pune virology lab, 23 have been diagnosed negative and results of four are awaited.

Union health ministry has setup 52 testing sites and 57 laboratories to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) website (icmr dot nic dot in).

Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry has said that around 1 lakh Coronavirus testing kits have been made available and additional kits are being ordered and procured.

To be able to play this role with utmost efficiency, the ICMR has released certain guidelines which these testing sites and labs have to strictly adhere to. The state health department has directed all its authorities to follow strictly the guidelines determined for the prevention of Corona Virus by the union government. The department is organizing programmes to make people aware of the disease. All the collectors have been directed to make adequate arrangements in their areas and take special care if any suspect person is found.

Seoni CMHO suspended: Seoni CMHO KR Shakya has been suspended for dereliction of duty as he failed to follow coronavirus treatment protocol. Health commissioner Dr Pratik Hazela suspended him on ground that he did not furnish any information about the quarantine center sent up for the disease suspects.