As first ODI washed out, India-S Africa 2nd ODI in Lucknow to be played at "empty stadium"

Strangely, the BCCI hadn’t cancelled the Dharmshala match held on Thursday despite Union government’s move to cancel all public events and even tourists visa earlier this week.

When asked about ban on entry of audience, Uday Sinha, director of Ekana stadium told Free Press Journal, “The sports ministry has issued an advisory. We will follow the BCCI decision.”

The swanky Ekana stadium, renamed by Yogi Govt as Atal Bihari Bajpayee Stadium last year, built a couple of years ago has the capacity of 50,000. Over 25,000 tickets worth Rs5 crore have already been sold, confirmed Mr Sinha. The ticket costs range from Rs1,200 to Rs21,000.

Mr Sinha assures, “We will refund the money. Those who have booked online, will get it on Paytm while those who have obtained it on counters can get it at the counters only.”