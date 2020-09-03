No room for dissent? Mumbai street artist's 'Walk Of Shame' painted over; Instagram account disabled

Tyler, a street artist from Mumbai - who recently made headlines for his 'Walk of Shame' featuring Kangana Ranaut, Sambit Patra and Arnab Goswami among others, has revealed that his Instagram account has been disabled.
His street art, inspired by the 'Hollywood Walk of Fame', was also painted over.
This comes just two days after National In-charge of Social Media - BJP Mahila Morcha, Priti Gandhi slammed the act on Twitter and actress Kangana Ranaut called it derogatory.
Sharing pictures of the street art, Gandhi had tweeted, “This is the lowest it can get!! A shameful slander campaign is being run on the streets of Mumbai against private citizens on public property!! Use as much PR machinery as you want, you can't suppress the unified voice of the people!! Shame is on YOU!!”
On August 15, Tyler had taken to Instagram and written, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."
Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist had also said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.
In an interview with Vice, Tyler said, "To muzzle the voice of dissent, several students and activists are constantly being targeted and thrown in jail even amidst COVID-19 lockdown. The idea behind this initiative is to connect people, by calling out the shameless public figures in the most non-violent way."
