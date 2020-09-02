'Will I be safe?': Kangana Ranaut blasts Mumbai Police Commissioner for liking a derogatory tweet about her

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her Twitter debut recently, and she is leaving no stone unturned to hit back at those who defy her on the microblogging platform.
In a fresh turn of events, Ranaut shared two tweets that have grabbed immediate attention.
In the first tweet, she gave a glimpse of a screenshot of a netizen who shared a derogatory tweet against her. This involves pictures of street art in Mumbai by an artist named Tyler.
She went on to slam Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of encouraging the same.
The actress wrote, “Liking derogatory tweets about people who are fighting against the murderers of Sushant, instead of condemning public teasing and bullying like this @CPMumbaiPolice is encouraging it, @MumbaiPolice has hit all time low ... SHAME!!”
In a subsequent tweet, Kangana tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating, “When @CPMumbaiPolice is openly intimidating me like this, encouraging bullying and crime against me, will I be safe in Mumbai ? Who is responsible for my safety? @PMOIndia.”
A street artist from Mumbai who goes by the name Tyler, recently came up with a 'Walk of Shame' edition inspired by The Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The one in Hollywood includes a five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars in Los Angeles to honour personalities from music, film, and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry.
Tyler’s version, however commenced on Independence Day 2020, featured several eminent personalities. These include Ranaut, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra and Republic TV editor Arnab Goswami to name a few.
On August 15, Tyler took to Instagram and wrote, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."
Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.