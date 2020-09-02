'Will I be safe?': Kangana Ranaut blasts Mumbai Police Commissioner for liking a derogatory tweet about her

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut made her Twitter debut recently, and she is leaving no stone unturned to hit back at those who defy her on the microblogging platform.

In a fresh turn of events, Ranaut shared two tweets that have grabbed immediate attention.

In the first tweet, she gave a glimpse of a screenshot of a netizen who shared a derogatory tweet against her. This involves pictures of street art in Mumbai by an artist named Tyler.

She went on to slam Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh of encouraging the same.