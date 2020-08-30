After Arnab and Kangana, BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra features on Mumbai's 'walk of shame'

After Arnab Goswami, Kangana Ranaut, Sudhir Chowdhary and Amish Devgan, now BJP Spokesperson Sambit Patra is the latest addition to Mumbai's 'walk of shame'.

Now that the name of India's one of the most renowned politician is on the list, you must be wondering what exactly is 'walk of shame'. So, we have an answer for you.

'Walk of shame'

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is an internationally-recognized Hollywood icon. The five-pointed terrazzo and brass stars on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles honour personalities from music, film and TV for achievement in the entertainment industry. Inspired by the same, a creative street artist from Mumbai has come up with a 'Walk of Shame' in the city.

On August 15, Tyler, who has an Instagram account named Tyler Street Art, took to his handle and wrote, "Starting this Independence Day, names of the most shameless figures across industries like Journalism, Politics, Bollywood, etc. will be painted on a street in Mumbai. The names will be selected by the people via online voting. Comment below with the name of the person you think should make it on 'The Walk of Shame'. Names which are repetitive in comments, will then be entitled for the voting list."

Explaining the reason behind the same, Tyler had said that public figures have become the 'mouth-pieces for political parties and have been spreading propaganda that causes widespread destruction, violence and stupidity.' The street artist said that citizens can use art to register dissent and the initiative can help put an end to the vicious cycle of spreading false propaganda.

Who's next?

Now, when Tyler captioned the image featuring Sambit Patra's name and asked netizens to guess the next name to feature, netizens had few answers for him.

One user said next name will be Editor-in-chief of Sudarshan News Suresh Chavhanke, while the other one said it will be Payal Rohatgi.

Check out the Instagram posts here: