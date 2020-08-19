'Maharashtra Sarkar Ja Rhea hai': Sambit Patra's lyrical take on CBI probe for Sushant

On Wednesday the Supreme Court paved the way for a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the Centre had earlier accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Maharashtra government had alleged that the case was being used to score political brownie points.
Since then, there has been a lot of speculation and commentary as people waited for the apex court to announce its decision. Now, it seems that those who have been seeking a CBI probe for the last couple of months have been vindicated. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case and the CBI has been decreed the sole authority when it comes to investigating the circumstances and reasons behind Rajput's death.
As many rejoiced in the wake of the verdict, BJP leader Sambit Patra hit out at the Maharashtra government in a rather poetic manner.
He wrote:
"Pehle Maharashtra sarakaar so “rhea” tha
Phir Sanjay Raut Sushant parivaar ko dho “rhea” tha
Ab Mumbai mein sarakaar ro “rhea” hai
Doston jaldi hi sunenge Maharashtra sarakaar ja “rhea” hai"
While Patra has substituted the Hindi word "raha" for "Rhea" (Rhea Chakraborty), his comments loosely translate to imply that while the Maharashtra government had been asleep at the wheel and then attempted to lambast Rajput's family, they were now crying as the case was handed over to the CBI. Soon, he predicts that we will hear that the MVA-government is leaving.
For those who remain out of the loop, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut had, a few days ago, taken a rather hard stance when it came to the family of the deceased actor. He had urged everyone, including family members to "keep quiet till the Mumbai Police’s probe in the case is over" and then, on another occasion, had commented on Rajput's father's life. Alleging that the two were not on good terms, he had said that they had had a strained relationship after Sushant's father remarried. The family had responded with a legal notice from his cousin Neeraj Kumar Bablu who had sought an apology from the politician.
(With inputs from agencies)
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)