'Maharashtra Sarkar Ja Rhea hai': Sambit Patra's lyrical take on CBI probe for Sushant

On Wednesday the Supreme Court paved the way for a CBI investigation into the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. While the Centre had earlier accepted the Bihar government’s recommendation of a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation, the Maharashtra government had alleged that the case was being used to score political brownie points.

Since then, there has been a lot of speculation and commentary as people waited for the apex court to announce its decision. Now, it seems that those who have been seeking a CBI probe for the last couple of months have been vindicated. The SC has asked the Mumbai Police to hand over all evidence collected so far in the case and the CBI has been decreed the sole authority when it comes to investigating the circumstances and reasons behind Rajput's death.

