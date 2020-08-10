'How many times did Sushant go to Patna?' Sanjay Raut says late actor was 'not on good terms' with his father

"The kind of politics being done in Bihar & Delhi over Sushant Singh Rajput's death, I believe a conspiracy is being hatched against Maharashtra Government. Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth," he added.

Raut also slammed the Centre and pointed at the ‘misuse of the central agencies’ like CBI. He said that the Centre’s intervention in Rajput's death case is an insult to Mumbai Police.

Raut said that many state governments have banned the CBI. “Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah were of the same opinion about the CBI when they were active in Gujarat politics. They had opposed the transfer of Godhra riots and the subsequent killings," he said.

“It appears that the script of the entire Sushant episode was pre-determined. The Opposition has been linking state minister Aaditya Thackeray with the case just because he shared cordial relations with some of the Bollywood actors. More disturbing is the Opposition’s stand on the entire episode as they have stood firm in support of the Bihar Police," Sanjay Raut further said.

Meanwhile, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned Rhea Chakraborty, her father Inderjit Chakraborty and her brother Showik Chakraborty on Monday for questioning in connection with actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

This will be the second time that ED will question Rhea Chakraborty and her father Inderjit, while it will be for the third time that her brother Showik will appear before the central probe agency. Along with these three, the ED has also summoned Siddharth Pithani who did not appear on Saturday.