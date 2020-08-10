Rhea's father Indrajit bought Navi Mumbai flat 8 years before Sushant used it as an address for his companies

Vividrage Rhealityx Private Limited was set up on September 12, 2019 as per ROC records. The firm had three directors -- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Indrajit Chakraborty and Showik Shakraborty. Its authorised share capital is Rs 100,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 100,000.

It is involved in other computer related activities (for example maintenance of websites of other firms/ creation of multimedia presentations for other firms). Its registered address is Flat No. A -503, Sai Fortune, Plot No. 15, Sector 8, Ulwe, Navi Mumbai, PANVEL Raigarh, Maharashtra.

According to Square Feet India, the flat is in the name of Rhea’s father Indrajit, who had bought it way back in October 2011 for Rs 53 Lakh.

Besides that, Sushant's rented apartment in Bandra’s Mount Blanc, has been registered under the address as Primrose, Juhu, which was originally rented by Rhea in 2015 and subsequently by her father in 2018.

Front India For World Foundation was incorporated very recently on January 6, 2020. It is involved in social work activities. Its authorised share capital is Rs 100,000 and its paid up capital is Rs 100,000. The firm had two directors, Rhea's brother, Showik Shakraborty and Sushant Singh. The registered address is the same as for Vividrage Rhealityx.

The third company where Sushant Singh was a director was based in Gurugram and did not have Rhea or her brother on the board. Innsaei Ventures Private Limited is a private limited company incorporated on April 26, 2018. The other directors were Varun Mathur and Saurabh Mishra. It is involved in other service activities.

Sushant and Rhea were in a relationship before the actor's alleged suicide on June 14.

Sushant's father has levelled various allegations against Rhea for abetment to suicide, including taking money from his son and also threatening him to disclose his medical reports to the media.

Sushant made his Bollywood debut in 2013 with the movie "Kai Po Che". He was appreciated for his performance in "Detective Byomkesh Bakshy!", "MS Dhoni: The Untold Story", "Sonchiriya" and "Chhichhore".

"Dil Bechara", his last movie which was released online on July 24 on Disney+Hotstar, has drawn praise from the critics.