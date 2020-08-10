Sushant Singh Rajput death: Conspiracy hatched against Maharashtra government, claims Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut termed Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case 'high profile' and alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in view of the kind of politics being done in Bihar and Delhi.

"There has been politicisation of case and pressure tactics are being applied. It looks like the script of Sushant's case was already written. Whatever has happened behind the curtain is a conspiracy against Maharashtra," Raut said in his weekly column 'Rokhthok' in the Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamna.

Raut narrated the unprecedented turn of events saying that the Bihar government alleged involvement of top political, film and business personalities and went on to claim that the Mumbai Police will not investigate the case properly. ‘’Subsequently, the Bihar government demands a CBI probe which is accepted in 24 hours. Attorney General Tushar Mehta tells the Supreme Court that the Centre has decided to hand over the probe to the CBI," Shiv Sena MP said and asserted that it was a "direct attack on a state's autonomy".

Raut observed that the Centre's "interference" in SSR’s case was an insult of the Mumbai Police. ‘’CBI may be a central agency, but it "wasn't independent and impartial," he noted.

Raut argued that the Mumbai Police is a capable force and is trying its best to bring out the truth.

His statement comes after the Maharashtra Government in its affidavit in the Supreme Court on SSR’s case said that an investigation by Mumbai and Bihar Police would lead to a “chaotic situation”.

He, however, said the Mumbai Police should have continued investigation by registering a Zero FIR even though the family members were reluctant to file an FIR after their statements were recorded. ‘’Mumbai Police were confused after BJP stepped up attack against the government by making political capital out of it. They also created a storm after alleging direct link to the minister’s son. The Mumbai Police should have shared the status of the investigation to the press and media alternate day and should have clarified that it will register the statement of the minister or political leaders,’’ he opined.

He said a party at the house of actor Dino Morea before Rajput's death was being linked to the case. "Morea and others are friends of (state cabinet minister) Aaditya Thackeray and if that friendship is the cause of targeting the latter, it is wrong," he added.

Raut claimed that the Mumbai Police have dragged out the probe for a long time. ‘’It needs to be seen whether there was a plan to create a terror by calling Bollywood personalities for interrogation,’’ he viewed.

"Prima facie, Sushant Singh Rajput case is that of suicide. There is no basis for repeated allegations that he had been murdered," he said.