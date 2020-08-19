After SC verdict in Sushant's case, exuberant Arnab Goswami asks Mumbai Police commissioner to resign!

After multiple FIRs were filed against the journo, he was summoned by the Mumbai Police and grilled for over 12 hours.

In a statement, the channel said that "he is cooperating with the investigators."

The network also expressed its "deep disappointment" that despite Goswami's requests, two Congressmen -- who allegedly attacked him and his wife Samyabrata Ray, an Editor with Republic TV -- were released on a bail of Rs 15,000 by a Mumbai court.

It termed the attack on Goswami as "a pre-planned Congress conspiracy" and alleged that "the police have flatly refused to register either a case of assault or conspiracy".

The channel asked the Mumbai Police not to "do such a brazen cover-up".

The Supreme Court granted three weeks of protection from arrest to Goswami and asked the Mumbai police to give protection to Republic TV office.

In May 2020, the Maharashtra government moved a plea in the Supreme Court stating that Goswami has abused the interim protection by "browbeating, terrorising and intimidating the investigation officer, and levelled a serious allegation against Mumbai Police Commissioner through a debate on the news channel".

The police insisted that Goswami has acted in a manner which is smeared with arrogance and virtual disregard to the institution of police.

Justice Hrishikesh Roy, on Wednesday said the CBI will be competent to probe Sushant’s case not only Patna FIR but any other FIR in connection with the case.

The top court noted that the Mumbai Police have registered only an accidental death report in connection with Rajput's death, therefore it has limited investigation powers, whereas the case registered by Bihar Police is a full-fledged FIR which has been already referred to CBI.

The top ensured that there was no confusion about CBI being sole authority to investigate the mystery behind Rajput's death and no other state police could interfere with it. The apex court order came on a plea by Rhea Chakraborty seeking transfer of FIR registered in Patna to Mumbai.

The apex court emphasized that the probe into the case has been ordered by the court and Maharashtra government must comply and assist.

The CBI is also free to register a fresh case, if required, added the top court.

