SC orders CBI probe into Sushant's death: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others say 'may the truth prevail'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.
The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.
The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.
Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant Singh Rajput's father, said that this is a victory for the late actor's family. "SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," he said.
"SC also said that any other FIR registered in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput's death will also be investigated by the CBI. We hope that we should get justice very soon. The family is very happy with the verdict," he added.
Sushant's relative and Bihar BJP MLA Niraj Singh Babloo said the family is now certain that the late actor will get justice. "Our family thanks the Supreme Court, and all those who were a part of this movement for justice. Now, we are certain that Sushant will get justice," he said.
Meanwhile, many took to Twitter and reacted to the Supreme Court's order.
Actor Akshay Kumar wrote, "SC directs CBI to investigate Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. May the truth always prevail."
Actress Isha Koppikar said, "Justice is finally a step closer."
"Humanity wins, congratulations to each one of SSR warriors, first time I felt such strong force of collective consciousness, AMAZING," tweeted Kangana Ranaut.
Here are a few Twitter reactions:
