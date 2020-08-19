SC orders CBI probe into Sushant's death: Akshay Kumar, Kangana Ranaut and others say 'may the truth prevail'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday said that the FIR registered in Bihar's Patna over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput was legitimate, and directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate the case.

The single-judge bench of Justice Hrishikesh Roy also said that the Bihar Government was competent to recommend transferring the case to the CBI.

The apex court also asked Mumbai Police to hand over all the evidence collected so far in the case to the CBI. State of Maharashtra refused the option to challenge the order, Justice Roy said.