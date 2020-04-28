Mumbai Police grill Arnab Goswami for over 12 hours for remarks against Sonia Gandhi

Mumbai: Republic TV founder and Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was questioned by the Mumbai police for over 12 hours on Monday in connection with an FIR registered against him for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Congress president Sonia Gandhi during a show on lynching of three persons, including two sadhus, in Palghar.

In an FIR against him, registered on a complaint lodged by Maharashtra power minister Nitin Raut, Goswami has been booked under multiple sections of the IPC for giving provocation with intent to cause riot, promoting enmity between two groups on grounds of religion or race, deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs, criminal conspiracy and defamation.

The FIR was registered at Nagpur's Sadar police station and was transferred to the N M Joshi Marg police station late on Saturday on the Supreme Court’s directions.

Following this, the Mumbai police issued two notices to Goswami to appear before them for questioning. In response to the notices, Goswami had said in a statement, "The Mumbai Police has sent me two notices in the last 12 hours saying they want to immediately interrogate me regarding my comments on Sonia Gandhi.

As a law-abiding citizen, I will cooperate with the investigation and subject myself to interrogation tomorrow morning. I would also urge the Mumbai Police to show similar alacrity and a sense of immediacy in investigating the attack on me and my wife, also a senior colleague at Republic TV at 12.15 am on April 23."

On Monday morning, Goswami, accompanied by his lawyer Sujay Kantawala, reached the N M Joshi Marg police station, where he was questioned for 12.5 hours.

"An FIR has been registered against Goswami under various sections of the IPC, and we are questioning him regarding the case," said an officer. Stepping out of the police station on Monday night, Goswami told the media, "I have been interrogated for about twelveand-a-half hours. I am here with my lawyer Sujay Kantawala.

The interrogation that was done was about my comments on Sonia Gandhi. I have made it very clear that I stand by my comments. I have made it absolutely clear that everything I have said is correct. I have told the police my side of the story, and they are fully satisfied. I have cooperated with the investigation under the notice given to me.”

He added, "I have presented some evidence and facts, and I am completely confident that truth will prevail on this and any attempts to intimidate will not work. I am grateful to the Mumbai Police for hearing me, and I am grateful to my lawyer."