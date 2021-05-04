'No math, no marriage': UP bride calls off wedding after groom fails to recite table of 2

This groom could have never imagined that flunking a simple 'math test' would make his marriage plans go awry.

The groom, all decked up, reached the wedding hall on Saturday evening with his 'baraat' but the bride, who was suspicious of his educational qualifications, asked him to recite table of 2, before the garlands could be exchanged.

The groom failed to recite the table and the marriage was called off.

Panwari Station House Officer, Vinod Kumar, said, it was an arranged marriage and the groom hailed from Dhawar village of Mahoba district in Uttar Pradesh.