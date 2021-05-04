Bhopal: Covid vaccination centre set up at drive-in cinema site in city

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A drive-in vaccination centre was started in Bhopal's Ashoka Hotel on Saturday when the third phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive commenced.

Some months ago, this place served as a drive-in cinema, where people could watch movies while sitting in the comfort of their vehicle. The place which now serves as a COVID vaccination centre in the city is an appropriate area to accommodate several cars entering in a queue.

Meanwhile, it also helps in maintaining social distancing and evades the possibility of people thronging at the centre. Speaking to ANI, Ashoka Hotel manager KK Patel informed that the vaccination centre is open between 5 pm and 8 pm for which an online registration through CoWIN website or Aarogya Setu app are mandatory.