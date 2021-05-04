COVID-19 in Mumbai: Drive-in facility for vaccination of 45+ specially-abled

In the ongoing vaccination drive in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's G North ward has started a first drive-in facility for vaccination of 45+ specially-abled people and immobile senior citizen.

The centre with the facility was launched today at Kohinoor Public Parking, JK Sawant Marg Dadar(W).

Talking about the initiative to ANI, Shiv Sena leader Rahul Shewale informed that similar facilities will be set up at other multipurpose parking sites by BMC.

The BMC on Monday shared a list of COVID-19 centres where one can walk in and take the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It should be noted that the walk-in facility is only applicable for those taking their second dose. Others will still have to take the vaccine as per the slot allotted to them.

BMC while sharing the list of centres asked Mumbaikars ti check the vaccines available at the respective centres and carry the certificate received after taking the first dose.

"Dear 45 +s, healthcare & frontline workers Here’s a list of centres where you... you can walk-in tomorrow for your second dose Do check the vaccines available at the respective centres. Please carry your first dose certificate/SMS too," BMC's official handle had tweeted.'

Meanwhile, In the ongoing vaccination drive for COVID-19, Maharashtra on Monday vaccinated 79,491 people through its 1,157 centres.

The cumulative vaccination tally of Maharashtra has reached 1.64 crore on May 4. The total number of vaccines administered in Maharashtra is 1,64,22,152. Maharashtra is followed by Rajasthan with 1,33,38,393 cumulative jabs.

Maharashtra has witnessed a slight drop in the number of daily Covid cases on Monday, with the state reporting 48,621 new infections and 567 Covid-19 fatalities in the last 24 hours, pushing its tally to 47,71,022, with 70, 851 deaths so far. Meanwhile, 59,500 Covid patients have recovered on Monday across the state, increasing the total count to 40,41,158 till now, with a recovery rate of 84 per cent.

Mumbai reported less than 3,000 cases on Monday, with 2,662 new infections and 78 Covid deaths, increasing the total count to 6,58,866, with 13,408 fatalities so far. Moreover, the doubling rate of the city has increased to 111 days, while the weekly growth rate has dropped to 0.69 per cent.