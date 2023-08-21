Netizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X

What's trending on Twitter (X) today? We can see 'Vada Pav' stealing all the limelight with thousands of tweets on the social media platform. The popular street food from Mumbai took to trend on X after a video of actress Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoying the dish near Mithibai College caught the attention of netizens. Now, the video seems to have taken a backseat with memes rocking the stage at the forefront.

Check memes and other reactions

X users were seen rating street food items on a score of ten. Some netizens called Vada Pav an overrated food item. The Mumbai-based recipe was one of the listed dishes along with pani puri, momos, biryani, pav bhaji, chole bhature, jalebi, idli sambhar, samosa, and bhelpuri.

Meanwhile, cricket fans remembered Rohit Sharma for his love for Vada Pav. The sportsperson went viral when he talked about his favourite food during an interview being none other than Vada Pav. However, he was also ridiculed and trolled over fitness after the comment.

