 Netizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralNetizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X

Netizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X

What's trending on Twitter (X) today? We can see 'Vada Pav' stealing all the limelight with thousands of tweets on the social media platform.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, August 21, 2023, 10:51 AM IST
article-image

What's trending on Twitter (X) today? We can see 'Vada Pav' stealing all the limelight with thousands of tweets on the social media platform. The popular street food from Mumbai took to trend on X after a video of actress Nushrratt Bharuccha enjoying the dish near Mithibai College caught the attention of netizens. Now, the video seems to have taken a backseat with memes rocking the stage at the forefront.

Check memes and other reactions

Read Also
6 Indian street foods that you must try at least once in your life time
article-image

X users were seen rating street food items on a score of ten. Some netizens called Vada Pav an overrated food item. The Mumbai-based recipe was one of the listed dishes along with pani puri, momos, biryani, pav bhaji, chole bhature, jalebi, idli sambhar, samosa, and bhelpuri.

Read Also
Mumbai Food Fun: Video Of 'Cheese Chakli Pav' Goes Viral; Would You Try It Instead Of Vada Pav?
article-image

Meanwhile, cricket fans remembered Rohit Sharma for his love for Vada Pav. The sportsperson went viral when he talked about his favourite food during an interview being none other than Vada Pav. However, he was also ridiculed and trolled over fitness after the comment.

Read Also
The most expensive 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ticket can get you 100 vada pavs!
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Netizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X

Netizens Share Funny Memes Online After Seeing 'Vada Pav' Trend On X

Mumbai Metro Rail Station 'Ovaripada' Goes Viral; Netizens React & Ask If Next Station Was 'Sperm...

Mumbai Metro Rail Station 'Ovaripada' Goes Viral; Netizens React & Ask If Next Station Was 'Sperm...

'4 Jaapad Khayega...': Man Creates Ruckus In Lucknow & Threatens Cops After His SUV With 'District...

'4 Jaapad Khayega...': Man Creates Ruckus In Lucknow & Threatens Cops After His SUV With 'District...

Bizarre! Couple In China Plants Over 999 Cactus Crops At Home, Goes Viral

Bizarre! Couple In China Plants Over 999 Cactus Crops At Home, Goes Viral

4 UP GRP Cops Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Ask Them To Show Ticket;...

4 UP GRP Cops Assault & Abuse TTEs On Bikaner-Prayagraj Express After They Ask Them To Show Ticket;...