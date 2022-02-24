The most expensive 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' ticket can get you 100 vada pavs!

The much-awaited film 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', starring Alia Bhatt in the titular role, is all set to hit the theatres on February 25. The film marks Alia and ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's first collaboration.

The film is going to be one of the biggest projects to release on the silver screens after theatres and cinema halls reopened post the Covid-19 pandemic.

Now, we have found out that the most expensive ticket for 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' in Mumbai is priced at a whopping Rs 1,500!

The tickets are being sold at PVR Icon Luxe in Andheri's Infinity mall.

A little comparison of the rates for a common Mumbaikar tells us that one can buy at least 100 vada pavs in Rs 1,500, with one vada pav priced at Rs 15.

Tickets are being sold for Rs 900-950 too at several multiplexes across the city.

'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been intriguing the audience ever since the first look of Alia was released in 2020 and the teaser of the film in 2021.

The film tells the tale of a young girl named Ganga who becomes Gangubai, a madame in the red light area of Mumbai's Kamathipura. It is loosely based on the true story of Gangubai Harjivandas, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali, whose life was documented in the book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'.

Even before the release of the film, 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has been mired with controversies. The Supreme Court suggested that the film's name be changed as a plea in the court stated that it is defaming for the entire Kathiawadi community.

The children of Gangubai have termed the film as an insult for their mother, and also said that the filmmaker did not take permission from the family before making the film.

However, Alia had recently said that such controversies didn't bother her, and the fate of the film will be decided only by the audience after its release.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:45 PM IST