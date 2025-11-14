 'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH
As the NDA is expected to easily hold onto power in Bihar, an old video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi claiming that the NDA will have its biggest-ever victory in Bihar this year is making rounds on social media. NDA is currently topping the leaderboard with 204 seats as of 5:15 PM.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:40 PM IST
'NDA Ki Sabse Badi Vijay': Narendra Modi's Old Prediction Video On Bihar Election Results Goes Viral; WATCH

"One man predicted the scale of victory which no pollster could!" Kanchan Gupta, senior journalist and Senior Advisor at the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Government of India, wrote on X with a 13-second video from PM Modi's speech, which probably came during one of the many political rallies he did in Bihar.

WATCH VIDEO:

PM Modi can be heard saying, "NDA ki ab tak ki sabse badi vijay iss chunaav mein pakki hain dosto. 14 taarikh ke baad, aapko mein keh raha hoon vijayoutsav ki tayyari kar lijiye. (I am certain that the NDA will register its biggest-ever victory in Bihar this year. Prepare for a Vijayotsav (grand celebration) on November 14."

PM Modi Reacts After Historic Win

In a series of posts on X, PM Modi hailed the NDA's landslide victory. He wrote, “Sushashan ki jeet hui hai… Vikas ki jeet hui hai… Jan kalyan ki bhavna jeet hui hai… Samajik nyay ki jeet hui hai,” Expressing deep gratitude to “the family members of Bihar”, he said the overwhelming mandate would empower the NDA to serve the people with renewed commitment and energy.

BJP Headquarters in Delhi Gears Up For Victory Celebration

As the counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly election began Friday morning, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi is gearing up for the victory celebrations with delicacies from the State.

"We have the arrangements. Jalebi in dessert, sattu parath, and baingan chokha in the main course. Litti chokha can also be prepared," a local confectioner told ANI.

