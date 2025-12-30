 Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured With Citizen’s Award | WATCH
Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured With Citizen's Award | WATCH

An Ohio man, Deshawn Pressley, was hailed as a hero after stopping a thief who snatched an 87-year-old woman’s purse at a grocery store. He chased and restrained the suspect until help arrived, recovering the purse safely. The incident went viral, and Pressley was later honoured with a Citizen’s Award for his bravery.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:46 AM IST
Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured With Citizen’s Award | WATCH | X @HumanityChad

A courageous act by a young man in Ohio has earned widespread praise after he intervened to stop a thief who snatched the purse of an 87-year-old woman at a grocery store. The incident, which was captured on video and later shared online, shows the man’s quick thinking and bravery in protecting a vulnerable senior citizen.

According to reports, the theft occurred inside a grocery store when a suspect suddenly grabbed the elderly woman’s purse and fled. Witnessing the incident, Deshawn Pressley immediately sprang into action. He chased the suspect out of the store and confronted him on the road outside. In a tense moment caught on camera, Pressley knocked the thief down and struggled with him while attempting to recover the stolen purse.

Despite the suspect’s repeated attempts to escape, Pressley held him down for several moments until other bystanders arrived to help restrain the thief. The stolen purse was successfully recovered and returned to the elderly woman, who was left shaken but unharmed. Police were soon alerted, and the suspect was taken into custody.

The dramatic footage of the chase and takedown quickly went viral on social media, with users applauding Pressley for his courage, presence of mind, and willingness to step in during a dangerous situation. Many described his actions as a reminder that ordinary citizens can make a powerful difference when they choose to act.

In recognition of his bravery, the local Sheriff’s Department later honoured Pressley with a Citizen’s Award. In a separate video shared by authorities, a police officer is seen publicly praising him for his selfless act and presenting him with the award.

