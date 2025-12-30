VIDEO: Off-Leash Pit Bull Charges At Pedestrians In US Near Florida Beach, Leaves 3 Hospitalised | X @KayvanSabouri

Three people were rushed to the hospital after being attacked by a dog in a residential neighbourhood of Riviera Beach, Florida, on Monday afternoon, sparking concerns over pet safety and animal control in the area.

The incident occurred just before 3 PM in the 8000 block of Via Hacienda, when police received a 911 call reporting a dog attack. Upon reaching the scene, officers found two women and one man suffering from multiple bite marks and puncture wounds caused by the animal. Emergency responders quickly provided first aid before transporting all three victims to St. Mary’s Medical Center.

According to Riviera Beach Police, the dog involved in the attack was a one-year-old pit bull–terrier mix named Enzo. Investigators said the dog’s 32-year-old owner had gone inside the house and later realised that the garage door had been left open. As a result, the dog was not confined and ran out onto the street.

“That dog was not confined, so it ran out, ran up the street, and ran up to these three people that were fighting it off pretty aggressively,” said Riviera Beach Police spokesperson Mike Jachles. Authorities confirmed that the attack occurred only yards away from the dog owner’s home.

Witnesses described a frightening scene as the victims attempted to protect themselves while waiting for help to arrive. Fire rescue teams reached the spot soon after and shifted the injured individuals to the hospital. Police said all three victims are expected to recover.

Following the incident, Palm Beach County Animal Control took custody of Enzo. Family members of the dog confirmed that it will remain under animal control supervision until early January, pending further evaluation and legal procedures. Residents expressed relief after the dog was removed from the neighbourhood. One resident said his father narrowly avoided the animal moments before the attack.