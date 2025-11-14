 Bihar Assembly Election Results: After Running Neck & Neck, BJP Now Ahead Of JD(U) In NDA's Largest Party Contest
Early trends in the Bihar Assembly polls show the BJP emerging as the largest party with leads in 87 of 243 seats, ahead of JD(U)'s 76. The NDA leads in 188 seats, while the Mahagathbandhan trails at 47. Counting began at 8 a.m. under tight security. Both alliances expressed confidence as results continued to shift rapidly.

Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:38 PM IST
Bihar Assembly Election Results: After Running Neck & Neck, BJP Now Ahead Of JD(U) In NDA's Largest Party Contest

Patna: Early trends from the Election Commission of India (ECI) show that the BJP is emerging as the largest party in the Bihar Assembly elections, currently leading in 87 out of the 243 seats.

As of noon, the BJP was ahead in 87 seats, confirming its position as the single largest party, while the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) was leading in 76 seats.

Both parties, which are allies in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), are aiming for victory to form a government again under Nitish Kumar.

Just one hour earlier, at 11.00 a.m., the JD(U) was leading in 83 seats, while the BJP was ahead in 78 seats.

The dynamics shifted dramatically within the next half-hour, as the allied parties competed closely for the title of the largest party.

The NDA is currently leading in 188 seats, with the Mahagathbandhan following at 47.

The counting process for all 243 Assembly seats commenced at 8 a.m., beginning with the scrutiny of postal ballots. This was followed by the counting of Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) votes from 8.30 a.m., taking place under extensive multi-tier security arrangements across the state.

Candidates from both alliances expressed confidence in their performance. Leaders from the NDA asserted that the people of Bihar had reposed faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantees and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's work toward the state's development.

The Mahagathbandhan, led by the RJD, claimed that Bihar had "voted for change" and expressed optimism that Tejashwi Yadav would form the next government.

The counting operations are being overseen by 243 Returning Officers and an equal number of Counting Observers appointed by the Election Commission.

Over 18,000 counting agents representing various candidates are present at the centres to monitor the process closely.

Entry into counting centres has been strictly restricted to individuals with valid passes, and the use of mobile phones inside counting halls has been completely prohibited.

The election witnessed participation from more than 70 crore voters who cast their ballots to decide the fate of both the ruling NDA and the Mahagathbandhan. The polling was held in two phases, on November 6 and 11.

In the outgoing Assembly, the NDA holds 131 seats, comprising BJP's 80, JD(U)'s 45, four of HAM(S) and two Independents. The Opposition bloc has 111 seats, with the RJD holding 77, Congress 19, CPI(ML) 11, CPI(M) two and CPI two.

