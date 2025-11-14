 'A Tragic Loss': 19-Year-Old Kerala Boy Dies After Falling From Dubai Building While Taking Photos
HomeIndia'A Tragic Loss': 19-Year-Old Kerala Boy Dies After Falling From Dubai Building While Taking Photos

A 19-year-old Kerala boy, Mohammed Mishal, died after falling from a building in Dubai’s Deira while taking photos of flights. Visiting his cousins for 15 days, he suffered severe internal injuries and died in hospital. Mishal, the only son of his parents, was a photography enthusiast pursuing a civil engineering diploma. Legal procedures for repatriation are underway.

PTIUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
'A Tragic Loss': 19-Year-Old Kerala Boy Dies After Falling From Dubai Building While Taking Photos | File Pic (Representative Image)

Dubai: A Kerala teen, who was visiting Dubai, died after falling from the top of a building in Deira, local media reported.

Mohammed Mishal, 19, from Kozhikode district of Kerala, was visiting his cousins and had been in Dubai for about 15 days, Gulf News reported.

About The Incident

The incident occurred on November 7 when Mishal reportedly went to the terrace of a multi-storey building to take photographs of flights.

"He was staying with his cousins here while his parents remained in Kozhikode. He had been in Dubai for about 15 days," Haneefa K K, a family friend, told Gulf News.

Mishal was rushed to Rashid Hospital immediately after the accident, but could not be saved, Khaleej Times quoted a social worker M K as saying.

"He had several internal injuries," MK said, adding that Mishal was alive until he reached the hospital but died soon after.

Mishaal was the only son of his parents. He is survived by his parents and two sisters, the report added.

Mishal, a photography enthusiast, was pursuing a diploma in civil engineering at a college in Kozhikode, Gulf News Reported.

"It's a tragic loss. We are completing the legal formalities and hope to repatriate his body soon," Haneefa said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

