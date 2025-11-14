'Anything For Money, Fooling Pakistani Public': Video Of Close Aide Of Pak PM Meeting Israeli Official Goes Viral; Netizens Troll |

London: A brief but unexpected interaction between senior tourism officials from Israel and Pakistan at the World Travel Market (WTM) in London has sparked widespread curiosity, given that the two countries share no formal diplomatic relations. The encounter occurred last week when Michael Izhakov, Director General of Israel’s Tourism Ministry, shook hands and spoke with Sardar Yasir Ilyas Khan, Advisor and National Coordinator on Tourism to the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

#Islamabad's Centaurus Mall's Owner Sardar Ilyas Khan, and the National Coordinator to the Prime Minister on Tourism, met with Israeli officials in London. https://t.co/mtYoHGlDCP — The Witness (@Islamabadies) November 13, 2025

Footage and images from the WTM event show Izhakov at the Pakistani pavilion, engaging briefly with Khan before continuing through the venue. "No, no, no. We are always open to everything," Khan can be seen saying. While there is no indication that the conversation involved any official discussions, the mere appearance of the two officials exchanging greetings has drawn attention from the online audiences.

Details Of The Unusual Meeting

The meeting took place at the entrance of Pakistan’s booth at the international tourism fair, reportedly unfolding as a chance encounter. A viral video shows the exchange as warm and cordial, a rare sight between two nations that maintain strict diplomatic distance. Pakistan, a Muslim-majority country, officially bans its citizens from travelling to Israel and the two states have no direct political or trade ties.

لندن میں پاکستان اور اسرائیل کے سیاحتی حکام کی خفیہ ملاقات بے نقاب ہو گئی ہے۔ pic.twitter.com/RIPexnq56D — سید جمال آغا⁦⁦ (@syedjamal_agha) November 13, 2025

Netizens Troll Pakistan Over Secret Meeting

Netizens reacted to the viral visuals with some calling a boycott on Centaurus and others alleging that Pakistan can do anything for money. Some also alleged that the move is orchestrated by the ISI, while others claimed that the top brass have been fooling the public by applying a travel ban to Israel.

The moment has gained particular attention because it comes at a time when Pakistan has been mentioned in global discussions surrounding US President Donald Trump’s proposed Gaza ceasefire plan, which envisions an International Stabilization Force. Pakistan is among the countries speculated to potentially take part in such a multinational force, although there has been no official confirmation from Islamabad.

The London interaction follows another unusual development earlier this year, when a delegation of Pakistani journalists and educators visited Israel, despite Pakistan’s longstanding travel ban. That trip was widely debated within Pakistan, with some calling it a step toward indirect engagement and others condemning it as a violation of national policy.