 Yemen’s Anti-Houthi Forces Declare State of Emergency Following Saudi Airstrikes on UAE-Backed Separatists
Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency and imposed a 72-hour ban on border crossings, airports, and seaports in their territory after Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting an arms shipment from the UAE to separatists. The strikes hit Mukalla, targeting weapons and vehicles for the UAE-backed Southern Transitional Council.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 12:58 PM IST
Yemen’s Anti-Houthi Forces Declare State of Emergency Following Saudi Airstrikes on UAE-Backed Separatists | Photo: AP

Dubai: Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency Tuesday after Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting an arms shipment for separatists in the country from the United Arab Emirates.

The forces also issued a 72-hour ban on all border crossings in territory they hold, as well as entries to airports and seaports, except those allowed by Saudi Arabia.

The move follows airstrikes in Mukalla that targeted armored vehicles and weapons for the separatist force known as the Southern Transitional Council. The STC is backed by the UAE, which has not commented on the strike yet.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

