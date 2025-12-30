Yemen’s Anti-Houthi Forces Declare State of Emergency Following Saudi Airstrikes on UAE-Backed Separatists

Dubai: Yemen's anti-Houthi forces declared a state of emergency Tuesday after Saudi Arabia launched airstrikes targeting an arms shipment for separatists in the country from the United Arab Emirates.
The forces also issued a 72-hour ban on all border crossings in territory they hold, as well as entries to airports and seaports, except those allowed by Saudi Arabia.
Read Also
Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured...
The move follows airstrikes in Mukalla that targeted armored vehicles and weapons for the separatist force known as the Southern Transitional Council. The STC is backed by the UAE, which has not commented on the strike yet.
(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)
FPJ Shorts
India’s GDP Growth Seen Rising To 7.4% In FY26 On Strong Demand, Policy Support: ICRA
India Registers 5.5 Lakh Trade Marks In FY25: Piyush Goyal
'Izaat Doge To Izzat Milegi': Bigg Boss 19's Farrhana Bhatt Slams Paps Over 'Chadh Gayi Hai' Remark- Watch VIDEO
'Grace Is Always A Winner': Anand Mahindra Praises Arjun Erigaisi, Lauds His Composure After Defeating Magnus Carlsen