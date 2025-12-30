 UN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues 2026 New Year Message In Hindi For First Time, Urges Leaders To Invest In Development - Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldUN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues 2026 New Year Message In Hindi For First Time, Urges Leaders To Invest In Development - Video

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues 2026 New Year Message In Hindi For First Time, Urges Leaders To Invest In Development - Video

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has issued his 2026 New Year message in Hindi for the first time, among 11 languages. Urging leaders to invest in development over war, he warned of soaring military spending amid rising global conflicts, displacement and humanitarian crises, stressing peace and poverty reduction as global priorities.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 11:34 AM IST
article-image
UN Chief Antonio Guterres | X @antonioguterres

United Nations: In a first, UN chief has issued his New Year's message for the year 2026 in Hindi, among other languages, calling on world leaders today to invest in development, not destruction.

Antonio Guterres' New Year message has been issued in 11 languages, including in the six official UN languages of Arabic, Chinese, English, French, Russian, and Spanish as well as Hindi and Urdu.

His video message on the occasion has been issued with Hindi subtitles as well.

In an urgent appeal for the new year, Secretary-General Guterres called on world leaders today to get "priorities straight" and invest in development, not destruction.

FPJ Shorts
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Who Is Aviva Baig? Priyanka Gandhi’s Son Raihan Vadra Gets Engaged To Delhi Photographer
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Government Push & Public-Private Partnerships Ignite Indian Space Sector Boom In 2025
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Coupang Data Leak Hits 33 Million Customers, South Korean Govt Disputes Company's Claims
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Son Raihan Engaged To His Long-Time Girfriend Aviva Baig: Reports

UN Chief Antonio Guterres' Message

Read Also
Khaleda Zia Death: Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, Where Ex-PM Breathed Last, Turns Into Fortress With...
article-image

"As we enter the new year, the world stands at a crossroads. Chaos and uncertainty surround us," Guterres said in his message for 2026 Monday. "People everywhere are asking: Are leaders even listening? Are they ready to act?" He said the scale of human suffering in the world today is staggering - over one-quarter of humanity lives in areas affected by conflict.

More than 200 million people globally need humanitarian assistance, and nearly 120 million people have been forcibly displaced, fleeing war, crises, disasters or persecution.

"As we turn the page on a turbulent year, one fact speaks louder than words: global military spending has soared to $2.7 trillion, growing by almost 10 per cent," he said.

Yet, as humanitarian crises around the world intensify, global military spending is projected to more than double - from $2.7 trillion in 2024 to an astonishing $6.6 trillion by 2035 - if current trends persist. Data shows that $2.7 trillion is thirteen times the amount of all global development aid combined and is equivalent to the entire Gross Domestic Product of the continent of Africa.

Read Also
VIDEO: Chinese Man Offers Cigarettes To Burqa-Clad Women In Pakistan; Netizens Question Authorities...
article-image

"On this New Year, let's resolve to get our priorities straight. A safer world begins by investing more in fighting poverty and less in fighting wars. Peace must prevail," Guterres said.

In 2018, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between India and the UN Department of Global Communications establishing the 'Hindi@UN' Project, with the primary focus on broadcasting UN news in Hindi. The Government of India has pledged 1.5 million dollars per annum for a period of five years, over and above the cumulative contribution of 6.8 million dollars till date for the purpose.

Earlier this year, Permanent Representative of India to the UN Ambassador P Harish and Under Secretary General Department of Global Communications (DGC) Melissa Fleming signed an MoU, renewing the Hindi@UN Project for a period of five years, from April 1, 2025 to March 31 2030.

Read Also
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
article-image

Harish had noted that the renewal of the MoU is a testimony to Government of India's commitment to give greater prominence to Hindi, including in the United Nations as one of its non-official languages. Further, the renewal was a testimony to India's strong and historic commitment to multilingualism, the Permanent Mission of India to the UN had said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured...

Brave Man Knocks Down Thief Who Stole Purse From 87-Year-Old Woman At US Grocery Store, Honoured...

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues 2026 New Year Message In Hindi For First Time, Urges Leaders To...

UN Chief Antonio Guterres Issues 2026 New Year Message In Hindi For First Time, Urges Leaders To...

Khaleda Zia Death: Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, Where Ex-PM Breathed Last, Turns Into Fortress With...

Khaleda Zia Death: Dhaka's Evercare Hospital, Where Ex-PM Breathed Last, Turns Into Fortress With...

'Deeply Saddened & Grief-Stricken By Khaleda Zia's Death', Says Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief...

'Deeply Saddened & Grief-Stricken By Khaleda Zia's Death', Says Bangladesh Interim Govt Chief...

VIDEO: Chinese Man Offers Cigarettes To Burqa-Clad Women In Pakistan; Netizens Question Authorities...

VIDEO: Chinese Man Offers Cigarettes To Burqa-Clad Women In Pakistan; Netizens Question Authorities...