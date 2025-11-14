'Have Some Shame': Cong Leader Ragini Nayak SLAMMED For Sharing Morphed Video Of PM Modi Meeting Delhi Blast Victim - Watch | X @NayakRagini

The nation is still recovering from the shocking bomb blast that occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station in Delhi on November 10. Meanwhile, opposition has taken a toll on PM Narendra Modi's stance over the incident. Several users have reacted to Modi's visit to Bhutan on the following day of the blast. At the same time, morphed videos of his meeting with victims have also surfaced on social media. A similar video posted by Congress leader Ragini Yadav went viral and is now being slammed by netizens for its insensitivity.

A video of Narendra Modi consoling and talking with one of the victims of the bomb blast tragedy was morphed and dubbed to make it look funny. Ragini Yadav posted the video writing, "I laughed so hard that my stomach hurts."

WATCH VIDEO:

Users have slammed her post for joking about such a sensitive topic in order to mock the government officials. "You are making fun of a victim who survived a bias. Have some shame," one user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Is this the @INCIndia and @nsui’s official view of the victims of the terror attack? @SupriyaShrinate, is this what you guys think of those who were injured? What is so funny?"

"Official spokesperson of Congress, ladies and gentlemen. Making fun of deadly bomb blast victims," another user commented.

DELHI's RED FORT BOMB BLAST

On 10 November 2025, a car exploded near the Red Fort in Delhi, India, killing at least 13 people and injuring more than 20 others. According to Satish Golcha, the commissioner of the Delhi Police, there were two to three people inside the car at the time of the explosion.